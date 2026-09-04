Black Maidens drawn against Nigeria, Togo and Niger in WAFU B U-17 Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Black Maidens have been drawn into Group B alongside regional rivals Nigeria, Togo and Niger for the 2027 WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup.
The sub-regional competition, which will be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire, is scheduled to kick off on September 15, 2026, and will provide Ghana with a crucial platform to continue preparations ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
Togo and Niger will also be determined to make their mark on the competition as they seek to challenge the established sides and secure progression to the next stage of the tournament.
The WAFU B competition presents Ghana with an important opportunity for the technical team to assess the squad, test its tactical approach and build greater cohesion against some of the strongest opposition in the sub-region.
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