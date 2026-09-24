WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup: Black Maidens thump Niger in fourth game

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana recorded their third victory at the ongoing WAFU B U-17 Girls Cup following their win over Niger on Thursday morning.
The Black Maidens displayed a commanding performance, picking up a 6-1 win over Niger to make it three wins from the first four games in the competition.
Niger enjoyed a strong start to the game as they opened the scoring against Ghana after just two minutes played with a well-worked goal.
However, Nana Joe Adarkwa's side bounced back strongly with the needed reaction.
Anita Yeboah equalised for Ghana in the tenth minute before Daniella Abass gave the Black Maidens the lead with a wonderful goal into the top right corner off the crossbar to make it 2-1.
Six minutes later, Zeinab Shani extended the lead for Adarkwa's side, finishing off a cross into the 18-yard box.
Ghana headed into the break with a 3-1 lead, but that would soon become four after the recess.
Anita burst forward, chasing a long ball before controlling it and striking it past the Nigerien goalkeeper to make it 4-1.
Seidatu Wahab added the fifth goal from a direct free kick in the 51st minute of the encounter before Sekina Amadu added the sixth goal to wrap up the win.
Adarkwa's side will now face Côte d'Ivoire on the final day of the competition.
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