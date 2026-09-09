Use digital platforms to build peace, not spread prejudice – Opoku-Agyemang to youth

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged young people to use digital platforms responsibly and avoid content that could fuel prejudice, misinformation and social division.

She said technology has the power to deepen existing divisions but can also be used to expand knowledge, create opportunities and promote peaceful communities.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang made the call at the 2026 West Africa Youth Days in Accra.

She encouraged young people to leverage digital tools and emerging technologies to contribute positively to society while remaining mindful of the impact of their online activities.

The event was organised by the Regional Episcopal Conference of West Africa and hosted by the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

The Vice President also called for sustained efforts to improve education and expand opportunities for young people across the sub-region.

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, also urged the youth to remain courageous and hopeful despite the challenges confronting West Africa.

He identified economic hardship, youth unemployment and violent extremism among the major challenges facing young people.

Rev. Gyamfi urged the youth not to let these difficulties push them into fear or despair, but to remain hopeful and determined as they confront the challenges.

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