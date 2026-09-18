You don’t need a warehouse when you have a smartphone – Ignite Social Enterprise rep tells young entrepreneurs

Young entrepreneurs at the UPSA 1000 and Ghana Entrepreneurship Conference 2026 have been urged to explore online business opportunities rather than investing in costly physical infrastructure.

Paul Elikem Dovi, Regional Consultant for Ignite Social Enterprise Limited, delivered the message on Day 4 of the event held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Speaking during a panel discussion on the topic, “What Does It Take to Build a Successful Business in Ghana?”, Mr Dovi stressed that the digital era has opened low-barrier routes that have reduced the cost of operating businesses.

He said viable businesses no longer depend on large bank facilities, perfect market conditions or warehouses to sell their products.

Instead, he encouraged young people to take advantage of social e-commerce, digital retail and relationship-driven direct selling.

“You don’t need a warehouse when you have a smartphone, genuine relationships, and a problem worth solving,” he told the audience.

Mr Dovi explained that Ignite’s approach centres on democratising business ownership by providing accessible platforms that turn curated wellness and lifestyle products into vehicles for self-reliance.

He emphasised that any model, whether an online platform, a tech start-up or another enterprise, only provides a starting point, while long-term success depends on character.

The five-day conference, which began on Monday, September 14, forms part of the UPSA 1000 Enterprise Development Programme.

Established in January 2026, Ignite Social Enterprise Limited is a global social enterprise that helps micro-entrepreneurs achieve financial independence through a people-first social e-commerce model.

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