Vice President pushes greener Ghana after floods expose cost of environmental neglect

Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for a stronger environmental consciousness, urging Ghanaians to make greening an integral part of the country’s development.

She said the recent floods should serve as a painful reminder of the consequences of environmental neglect, particularly the impact of plastics and household waste on drains and waterways.

“The recent floods gave us a painful reminder of what can happen when we neglect our environment,” she said.

“In the aftermath, we spoke plainly about the plastics and household waste that is choking our drains and waterways, and about the need to change how we do many things.”

Prof Naana Jane was speaking on Saturday at the opening of the 14th Ghana Garden and Flower Show in Accra, held under the theme “Green Means Business.”

She said the conversation on environmental protection must continue beyond the immediate aftermath of flooding.

“That conversation must not end when the flood waters recede,” she stressed.

“Keeping Ghana clean and making Ghana greener are part of the same responsibility.”

According to the Vice President, Ghana’s environmental agenda must go beyond keeping waste out of drains and waterways to include deliberate investment in trees, gardens and green spaces.

“Greening should therefore not be something we consider after development; greening should be part of development itself,” she said.

She urged local authorities, developers and businesses to create greater demand for green spaces, while Ghanaian producers are equipped to supply the growing market and pursue export opportunities.

Prof Naana Jane also highlighted the economic potential of horticulture, saying that gardens and flowers represent more than beauty and can support businesses, employment, and livelihoods.

“Behind what we see are growers, skills, services, markets, and livelihoods,” she said.

She called for greater attention to the entire horticultural value chain, including transport, storage, quality standards, finance and access to markets.

The Vice President said government programmes such as the Feed Ghana Programme provide opportunities for the sector, particularly through support for irrigation, improved inputs, greenhouse production and market access.

She also cited the Tree for Life initiative and efforts to encourage assemblies to work with parks and gardens to improve and maintain green spaces in towns and cities.

For young people, she said horticulture presents opportunities at the intersection of agriculture, technology, creativity and enterprise.

“A greener Ghana begins with how we understand and care for the environment around us,” Prof Naana Jane said.

She urged training institutions, financial institutions, the private sector and industry groups to play their respective roles in building a stronger green economy.

“We are all stakeholders in this enterprise,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.