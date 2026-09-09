54,985 unplaced BECE graduates could end up on streets – Angel Carbonu

Former President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has raised serious concerns that more than 54,000 candidates who were not placed in public Senior High Schools (SHSs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions under the 2026 Free SHS/TVET programme could end up on the streets if not given another opportunity.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Carbonu warned that the situation could have far-reaching social consequences.

“It is a very concerning development because, if these young boys and girls do not get the opportunity to rewrite, then what it means is that we are churning over 54,000 young men and women onto our streets. And the consequences are very dire. It has serious social consequences,” he said.

He noted that while the policy emphasis on Mathematics and English is understandable, since literacy and numeracy form the foundation of SHS education, the large number of unplaced candidates cannot be ignored.

“The rationale is that if you fail English and Math, on what basis are you going to SHS because everything is based on literacy and numeracy? But we need to look at these 54,985 BECE graduates who have not been placed because, for all you know, most of them are from poor backgrounds. And if care is not taken, we are churning out people onto the streets, and in three or two years, we should know the implications,” Mr Carbonu stated.

He added that allowing the affected candidates to rewrite the examination could also present challenges, particularly for those from disadvantaged homes.

“We all know the difficulty in rewriting an examination when you are done with a certain level. You’ll also be surprised that those 54,000 come from a certain social bracket. So even the rewriting may become difficult,” he added.

Mr Carbonu urged the government to review the placement policy and provide remedial opportunities, including the option for candidates to remain at the basic school level and rewrite the relevant subjects to improve their grades.

His comments come after about 54,985 of the nearly 620,000 candidates who sat the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) failed to meet the requirements for automatic placement into SHSs and SHTSs.

Meanwhile, there’s visible frustration at the resolution centres opened across the country for challenges with the CSSPS to be resolved as anxious parents and candidates continue to throng the venues.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.