The BECE exam and placement conundrum: Necessary evil or failing system?

Every year, the release of the BECE results is followed by another familiar national ritual: the scramble for Senior High School places, anxious parents, long queues at placement centres and the inevitable political arguments over the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

This year has been no different, although the numbers tell a more complicated story than the familiar claim that there simply are not enough places.

A total of 623,072 candidates sat the 2026 BECE, and 604,567 qualified for placement. When the CSSPS results were released on September 4, 527,932 candidates, 87.32% of those qualified, had secured automatic placements. That left 76,635 qualified candidates without automatic placement. At the same time, the system had declared 859,828 vacancies across SHSs, Senior High Technical Schools and TVET institutions.

So how can there be tens of thousands of qualified candidates without placements when there are hundreds of thousands of vacancies?

The answer takes us to the heart of this year's controversy: choice, capacity and the concentration of demand in a relatively small number of highly sought-after schools. More than 313,000 candidates selected Category A schools as their first choice, even though those schools had just over 76,000 declared vacancies. Category C schools, by contrast, had more than 468,000 vacancies.

The 2026 WASSCE results, on the other hand, show some improvement in Core Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies compared with the 2025 results, but English Language performance continued its downward trend.

There are, therefore, several questions worth unpacking in the next 30 minutes: Is the CSSPS actually failing, or is it exposing a deeper problem of unequal demand for schools? Are parents and candidates making realistic choices? Has the new approach to school selection helped or complicated the process? What should happen to candidates who qualify for secondary education but cannot obtain an automatic placement? And, perhaps most importantly, what do the BECE and WASSCE numbers tell us about the quality, equity and direction of Ghana's education system?

On today's instalment of #BenjaminUnfiltered titled "The BECE Exam and Placement Conundrum: Necessary Evil or Failing System?" I unpack some of the core issues.

YN: it is amazing to me that this steady collapse has been tolerated. In the last week I told some alumni group leaders that the elite response is as usual most parochial.

The Catholic church is, for example, asking for more "protocol allocations." As are many alumni groups.

But this is a glaring failure of policy. It requires confrontation with government to change.

What we have in place now is a ghetto arrangement; neither meritocratic nor just, simply a haven for breeding corruption.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.