Health | National

Deputy Health Minister charges military nurses to uphold compassion, excellence

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 September 2026 4:00pm
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The Deputy Minister for Health, Professor Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has urged military nurses and midwives to remain committed to compassionate care, professional excellence and dedicated service.

She said the Ghana Military Nurses and Midwives must continue to uphold the values of service “by land, sea and air” as they contribute to healthcare delivery.

The Deputy Minister made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Military Nightingales’ Week Celebration.

The week-long celebration provided an opportunity to promote professional development, recognise outstanding service and honour the contributions of serving and retired military nurses and midwives to healthcare delivery.

Prof. Dr Ayensu-Danquah emphasised the importance of drawing on the experience and knowledge of retired nurses and midwives to help train and prepare the next generation of health professionals.

She congratulated the awardees and honourees for their achievements and commended the organisers, leadership of the 37 Military Hospital, sponsors, partners and personnel whose contributions contributed to the success of the celebration.

Prof. Dr Ayensu-Danquah also assured the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services of the Ministry of Health’s continued support for the welfare, training and professional development of military nurses and midwives.

She subsequently declared the 2026 Military Nightingales’ Week Celebration officially closed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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