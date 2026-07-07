Deputy Health Minister engages Northern health directors to reduce maternal mortality

The Deputy Minister for Health, Prof Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has engaged the Northern Regional Health Directorate and District Directors of Health Services as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against maternal mortality in the region.

The meeting, held in Tamale, formed part of her two-day tour of the Northern Region under the Maternal Mortality Action and Response Programme (MMARP).

The engagement provided a platform for health managers to discuss practical, region-specific strategies aimed at improving maternal health outcomes and reducing preventable maternal deaths.

Key discussions focused on strengthening referral systems, enhancing emergency obstetric care, improving accountability across all levels of health service delivery, and promoting closer collaboration among health managers.

Prof Ayensu-Danquah said there was a need for coordinated action and effective implementation of maternal health interventions to ensure that pregnant women receive timely and quality care.

The Deputy Minister's visit is part of the Ministry of Health's broader efforts to accelerate progress in reducing maternal mortality and improving healthcare delivery across the country.

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