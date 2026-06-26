Deputy Health Minister calls for nationwide support for Ghana Medical Trust Fund

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Minister for Health, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has appealed to Regional Ministers to throw their full support behind the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), saying broad stakeholder collaboration is essential to achieving the initiative's objectives.
She made the appeal during an engagement between the leadership of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and Regional Ministers at the Jubilee House as preparations continue for nationwide stakeholder engagements to introduce the Fund across the country.
Prof. Ayensu-Danquah said the Trust Fund represents a significant step towards improving access to healthcare for vulnerable patients suffering from chronic and life-threatening non-communicable diseases.
She noted that while government had established the initiative to reduce financial barriers to treatment, its success would depend on the active involvement of communities, institutions and citizens.
She therefore urged Ghanaians to embrace the programme and help spread awareness about the support available through the Fund.
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is expected to embark on an extensive regional engagement campaign involving traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, healthcare providers, civil society organisations and the media.
The initiative aims to build partnerships, strengthen public understanding of the Fund and ensure that eligible Ghanaians are able to access life-saving treatment regardless of their financial circumstances.
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