Education Ministry explains limits on CSSPS placement changes as Category A schools fill up

The Press Secretary to the Minister for Education, Hashmin Mohammed, has explained that some placement concerns cannot be resolved at the National Resolution Centre for the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), particularly where candidates seek Category A or certain Category B schools that have already reached full capacity.

Speaking on the placement process on JoyNews' News Desk programme on September 8, Mr Mohammed said the affected schools are already full, making it difficult for the Ghana Education Service (GES) to accommodate requests for placement changes to those institutions.

“There are some issues; unfortunately, we will not be able to resolve them. For instance, if you go to the Resolution Centre seeking placement in a Category A school or some Category B schools, we may be unable to assist because those schools are already full and are showing a red light,” Mr Mohammed said.

He explained that candidates seeking Category C schools were more likely to secure changes because a number of vacancies were still available in those institutions.

“But where we will be able to do something is if you want a Category C school. There are still a lot of vacancies in those schools,” he added.

Mr Mohammed further cautioned parents and candidates against approaching schools directly in an attempt to secure places in institutions that have already reached capacity.

He said schools had been directed not to admit students outside the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

“Even if you go to the school, there is nothing they can do about it. Because we have issued a directive to them not to admit outside the CSSPS system,” he said.

According to him, any student a school intends to admit must have their details submitted through the CSSPS to ensure that the placement data accurately reflects all students enrolled.

“Even if they want to admit someone, they must send the details to the CSSPS system so that we can have the data of every student who will enrol into the system,” he explained.

He said the measure was necessary to maintain accurate enrolment figures and support the implementation of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

“We don't want data discrepancies where there is different enrolment data and different CSSPS data,” he added.

He therefore advised candidates seeking changes to their placements to consider schools with available vacancies, particularly Category C institutions, rather than pursuing placements in schools that have already reached their admission limits.

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