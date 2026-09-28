AmaliTech and Ghana TVET Service partner to enhance digital skills training in Western Region

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AmaliTech has signed a strategic partnership with the Ghana TVET Service – Western Region to roll out hands-on digital skills training for students and instructors in technical and vocational institutions across the region.
This partnership is designed to empower both students and instructors within the TVET sector with industry-relevant digital skills, with a strong focus on software development, soft skills, and career-readiness training. The collaboration demonstrates both parties’ shared commitment to addressing Ghana’s digital talent gap and building a more inclusive and tech-savvy workforce.
Commenting on the impact of the partnership, Lois Young, CSR Team Lead at AmaliTech said: “At the heart of national development is the need for a skilled and adaptable workforce, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) plays a vital role in achieving this. That’s why we’re partnering with Ghana TVET Service in the Western Region to support ICT students.”
She added, “Our goal is to equip the young people with the relevant digital skills to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world, whether it’s for jobs, innovation, or entrepreneurship. We believe that by investing in practical training now, we’re helping to open doors for a more self-reliant and skilled generation.”
The Ghana TVET Service-Western Region oversees technical and vocational education training in the region, to promote skill-based learning and industry collaborations.
AmaliTech will develop a tailored curriculum to support the agreed activities, including bootcamps and hackathons, offering learning paths suited to the specific needs of students from Ghana TVET Service, Western Region.
The training will be complemented by hands-on experiences in internships and workshops aimed at strengthening practical skills and enhancing problem-solving abilities.
Instructors across TVET institutions will also benefit from capacity-building initiatives to enhance their technical teaching capabilities and keep pace with evolving industry trends.
This initiative further solidifies AmaliTech’s broader mission of creating inclusive pathways into the digital economy for young talent across Africa. By bringing together public-sector education institutions and private-sector innovation, the partnership aims to nurture a generation of tech-enabled problem solvers ready to drive innovation within their communities.
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