FAWE Ghana extends deadline for 200 fully funded STEM bursaries

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) Ghana has extended the application deadline for its Mastercard Foundation-supported bursary programme to September 1, 2026.

The opportunity, offered under the FAWE/Mastercard Foundation Phase II Programme and in partnership with selected universities and TVET institutions, is aimed at young Ghanaians seeking to pursue STEM-related programmes at the tertiary level.

A total of 200 fully funded bursaries are available to brilliant but financially disadvantaged young people, with 80% of the slots reserved for female applicants and 20% for males.

Between 5% and 15% of the available places will also be allocated to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

The bursary supports students to pursue STEM-related programmes at partner TVET institutions, including three-year Higher National Diploma (HND) and two-year Diploma programmes.

Applicants must be between 15 and 25 years old at the time of application, although the age requirement does not apply to Persons with Disabilities.

They must also have completed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) or Certificate II, qualify for tertiary education and demonstrate financial need.

The programme is open to applicants from all 16 regions of Ghana.

Beyond academic qualifications, applicants are expected to demonstrate a commitment to giving back to their communities through service and development.

FAWE Ghana says selection will be based on merit and demonstrated financial need, with interviews and home visits forming part of the assessment process.

Alongside the bursary programme, FAWE Ghana is also offering a WASSCE and Certificate II remedial learning programme for the 2026/27 academic year.

The fully supported remedial programme is designed to help eligible students improve their academic results and gain admission to university to pursue STEM degree programmes.

Eligible applicants include WASSCE or Certificate II candidates who passed all their elective subjects but obtained a D7 in one core subject.

Applicants must have attended a Category C SHS or TVET school in any of Ghana’s 16 regions and must aspire to pursue a STEM degree at university level.

A total of 500 participants will be selected for the remedial programme, with 80% of places reserved for females and 20% for males.

FAWE Ghana says the initiative is intended to provide young people who face academic or financial barriers with another pathway towards tertiary education and STEM careers.

Interested applicants are encouraged to take advantage of the extended September 1 deadline to submit their applications

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