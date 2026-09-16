Ghana Baptist University College offers 50–100% tuition scholarships to 2026 SHS leavers

Ghana Baptist University College (GBUC) has announced tuition scholarships covering between 50 and 100 per cent for 2026 Senior High School (SHS) leavers seeking admission for the 2026/2027 academic year.

According to a statement issued by the school on Tuesday, September 15, the scheme could provide a route into tertiary education for students from low-income households who may otherwise struggle to meet university tuition costs.

The scholarships are available to eligible SHS graduates and other qualified applicants, with awards continuing for the duration of a programme subject to the scholarship conditions.

GBUC said the scholarships apply to its regular undergraduate and diploma programmes, including Business Administration, Education and French-related courses.

Available programmes are:

BSc Business Administration, with options in Accounting, Banking and Finance, Human Resource Management, and Marketing;

Bachelor of Education in English;

Bachelor of Education in French;

Diploma in French Education; and

Diploma in Business Administration.

The university has also introduced a payment arrangement for students who still have fees to pay after receiving a scholarship.

The outstanding balance is payable in three instalments: 60 per cent before registration, 20 per cent by the middle of the semester and 20 per cent before end-of-semester examinations.

For poorer students, the level of scholarship awarded will be particularly significant. A 100 per cent tuition scholarship would remove the tuition component of the university fees covered by the award, while students receiving a 50 per cent award would still have to meet the remaining balance and any applicable charges not covered by the scholarship.

GBUC was established in Kumasi in 2006 and is affiliated with the University of Cape Coast.

The university is also seeking support from churches, foundations, District Assemblies, non-governmental organisations and other organisations to help meet fee balances for students whose scholarships do not cover the full cost of their fees.

Applications for admission and the tuition scholarships can be made through the university's online application portal at www.gbuc.edu.gh.

Applicants should confirm the eligibility requirements and conditions attached to the scholarship before applying.

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