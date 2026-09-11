Asante Gold Chirano commended for sustained scholarships to students in operational communities

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive for the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly, Sebastian Obeng, has commended Asante Gold Chirano Limited for its sustained support to communities within its operational area.
He says the company’s investments in education and community development are making a practical contribution to the municipality and complementing the government’s efforts to expand opportunities for young people.
Mr Obeng made the remarks at the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation Scholarship Awards and Second Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
A total of 24 students received scholarships. Of this number, 18 were selected under the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation Scholarship Scheme, while six received support through a separate General Manager’s Scholarship Scheme.
The latest awards bring the total number of beneficiaries supported under the two scholarship schemes to 162.
The MCE encouraged the company and the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation to maintain their engagement with the catchment communities and urged the beneficiaries to approach their education with discipline and a clear sense of purpose.
The ceremony also recognised 21 beneficiaries who had successfully completed their respective programmes of study. They form the second group of graduates produced by the scholarship scheme, following the graduation of an initial 33 beneficiaries. In total, 54 beneficiaries have now graduated under the programme.
Chief of Sefwi Ahwiaa, Nana Kofi Nkoa, described the results recorded by the scholarship programme as evidence of what can be achieved when companies, traditional authorities, communities, and public institutions work towards a shared objective.
He said access to education must be matched by personal responsibility, hard work, and a willingness to use acquired knowledge to address real challenges.
The Board Chairman of the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation, Kwaku Sarfo Duah, said the scheme was established to develop capable professionals who could contribute meaningfully to their communities and the wider economy.
He noted that the Foundation’s responsibility extended beyond awarding scholarships to tracking the progress of beneficiaries and ensuring that the programme continued to deliver measurable results.
“The success of this programme will ultimately be determined by what our beneficiaries achieve and how they apply their knowledge. Today’s graduation assures us that the investment is producing results,” he said.
The General Manager of Asante Gold Chirano Limited, Ing. Stephen Asante Yamoah, congratulated the graduates on completing their studies and welcomed the new beneficiaries into the scholarship programme.
He said the graduation represented an important milestone but added that professional success would depend on continuous learning, discipline, adaptability, and ethical conduct.
“Your certificate confirms that you have completed a programme of study, but the value of your education will be demonstrated through the problems you solve, the standards you uphold, and the contribution you make wherever you find yourself,” he said.
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