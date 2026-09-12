Ablakwa presents bicycles to 100 North Tongu day students

One hundred newly enrolled day students in North Tongu have received bicycles from the constituency’s Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as part of his annual support for freshly admitted SHS students.

The bicycle donation forms part of a broader package of assistance provided to all 2,269 new SHS students in the constituency.

The beneficiaries also received mattresses, chop boxes and exercise books, while female students were given sanitary pads and other hygiene products.

Mr Ablakwa described this year’s programme as a success and said he was pleased to sustain a tradition aimed at ensuring that financial circumstances do not prevent students from starting their secondary education with the basic items they need.

“This year all 2,269 students received chop boxes, mattresses and exercise books,” he said. “I also donated bicycles to all 100 newly enrolled day students.”

He encouraged the students to take their studies seriously, adding: “Go make us proud.”

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