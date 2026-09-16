Crown of Glory Schools Director calls for upgrade of Category B and C schools to attract students

The Founding Director of Crown of Glory Schools, Daniel Kwamena Essel, has described the ongoing senior high school placement challenges as a national concern, noting that although not all students can secure admission to Category A schools, some candidates with strong raw scores are still missing out on their preferred placements.

He said the situation had become more worrying following reports of students failing to gain admission to their second-choice schools, particularly under the Category B placement arrangement.

He spoke to JoyNews during the school’s 2026 graduation ceremony.

According to him, while competition for limited spaces in top-tier schools continues to increase, the placement process must be reviewed to ensure fairness and transparency for qualified students.

“Given the increasing number of candidates and the competitive nature of the process, some students will inevitably miss out. However, it is worrying when students with comparatively better raw scores are unable to secure placement. There have also been reports of students missing their second-choice schools under the Category B arrangement, even when they appeared qualified. This is a matter of concern,” he said.

To address the placement challenges in the country, Mr Essel recommended that government upgrade schools facing inadequate staffing and infrastructure, noting that improving facilities and providing the required personnel would make such schools more attractive to students and help bridge disparities in access to quality education.

He called on government and relevant stakeholders to invest in under-resourced schools to ensure that students have access to conducive learning environments, regardless of where they are placed.

“Consider the number of teachers and the level of infrastructure available in Category A schools. These factors have led many parents to believe their children must attend schools such as Wesley Girls’, PRESEC and Mfantsipim, because they associate success with such institutions and the learning resources they provide. I therefore urge the country to extend development efforts to Category B and C schools. Every school must be given the facilities and infrastructure it needs to provide quality education,” he said.

He also stressed the need for government, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to ensure that every senior high school, regardless of category or location, receives adequate teaching and support staff to deliver quality education to students.

“Some Category A schools are overstaffed, while schools in other categories lack adequate teachers. In certain cases, some subjects have no assigned teachers at all. Under such circumstances, it is understandable that parents may be reluctant to enrol their children in those schools. The government must therefore deploy teachers where they are most needed. This has become a major concern for parents and other stakeholders. Increasing staffing at Category B and C schools would make them more attractive, reduce parents’ concerns and ensure that all children can attend well-resourced schools,” he stated.

Advice to the graduands

Crown of Glory Schools, located in Akatakyiwaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, graduated 37 students in the Class of 2026, with school authorities and stakeholders urging the graduands to carry the values of discipline, integrity and hard work into the next stage of their lives.

The graduation ceremony, which brought together parents, teachers, school authorities and other stakeholders, celebrated the academic achievements of the students and their transition into the next phase of their education and careers.

The host of the event and Chief of Akatakyiwaa, Nana Odeneho Poma Kwaaduah XVIII, encouraged the graduands to remain disciplined and uphold integrity as they pursue their ambitions. He stressed the importance of good character and responsible conduct in shaping their future.

“The world ahead will bring more peer pressures and distractions, but you must guard your character, remember your roots, stay focused, and make us proud,” he noted.

The Chairman for the occasion and Chief Executive Officer of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, commended the management and staff of Crown of Glory Schools for their commitment to quality education.

He said the efforts of the school in nurturing students deserved recognition and urged stakeholders to continue supporting initiatives that promote quality education.

“Over the years, the school has grown despite the challenges that confront every educational institution. The commitment of the proprietor, the board, management, teachers, and parents has realised the vision. Today, our graduates are one of the clearest testimonies to that commitment,” he said.

Parents and teachers urged to support students

The Guest Speaker and Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Takoradi Technical University, Ing. Dr Esther Kyere Andoh Acquah, also commended parents and teachers for their commitment and support throughout the students’ educational journey.

She encouraged the graduands to build on the foundation they had received from the school and remain focused as they pursue further education and their chosen careers.

“To our parents and guardians, your efforts have yielded visible results today. Continue to guide these young people as they transition to senior high school, where they will enjoy greater freedom and face new pressures. To the teachers, I commend your dedication. Carefully assess the performance of this group, identify subjects in which results declined, build on teaching methods that proved effective and address existing gaps. Previous results should not simply be kept on file; they should inform future improvements,” she advised.

The Class of 2026 graduation marks another milestone in the journey of Crown of Glory Schools as the institution continues to prepare students for further education and life beyond the classroom.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.