Ablakwa supports 2,269 North Tongu SHS students with essential items

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North Tongu MP and Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has provided essential supplies to 2,269 newly admitted Senior High School (SHS) students in the constituency as part of his annual support programme.
The students received chop boxes, mattresses and exercise books to help ease some of the financial pressures associated with starting senior high school.
Female students were also provided with hygiene products, including tissues and sanitary pads.
Mr Ablakwa said the initiative forms part of a tradition he has maintained to support young people from North Tongu as they begin the next stage of their education.
He expressed satisfaction with the scale of this year’s exercise and said the programme continues to grow each year.
“Absolutely delighted to continue with this tradition which gets better every year and ensures that we leave no student behind,” he said, while urging the beneficiaries to make the constituency proud.
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