Tariq Lamptey suffers another injury setback at QPR

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey was forced off with an injury after 36 minutes of Queens Park Rangers' Championship clash with Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

The 25-year-old defender appeared to pick up the injury before being substituted, bringing an early end to his fifth consecutive appearance for QPR.

Lamptey was able to walk off the pitch on his own but was replaced after just over half an hour of the match.

The injury is another setback for the right-back, who had only recently returned to regular action after an injury-disrupted spell in Italy with Fiorentina.

He will undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the injury.

Lamptey joined QPR permanently during the summer transfer window as a free agent.

His latest injury will now raise concerns over his availability for Ghana's upcoming September Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

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