Karpowership lights up young minds on International Literacy Day

As learners settle into a new academic year, pupils of Essipong STMA Basic School in Sekondi-Takoradi are being encouraged to discover the joy of reading and learning as Karpowership commemorated International Literacy Day with an engaging reading and learning session.

The engagement, held on September 9, brought together Karpowership employees and pupils from pre-school to upper primary for an interactive session centred on storytelling, reading and the importance of developing a strong reading culture from an early age.

Under its campaign theme, “Light Up! Read to Lead – Powering Young Minds for a Brighter Tomorrow,” Karpowership used the occasion to inspire pupils to see reading as a pathway to knowledge, imagination, confidence and leadership.

As part of the engagement, Karpowership employees led interactive storytelling and reading sessions, creating an opportunity for pupils to listen to stories, share their thoughts and discover the joy of reading. The pupils also participated in fun activities, including colouring and other interactive learning exercises.

The company donated age-appropriate storybooks, school bags and other educational materials to the school to provide pupils with additional resources to support their learning as they begin the new academic year.

Speaking at the event, Sandra Amarquaye, Communications Manager for Karpowership, said reading plays an important role in helping children develop the knowledge, imagination and confidence needed to shape their future.

“Every child has the potential to become a leader, and we believe reading can help them discover that potential. Through our ‘Light Up! Read to Lead,’ initiative, we want to encourage children to read, imagine, learn and dream. We are also pleased to have our employees engage directly with the pupils, making reading an exciting and meaningful experience.”

Receiving the donation, Headmistress of Essipong STMA Basic School, Mary Quayson, expressed appreciation to Karpowership for supporting the school’s efforts to encourage reading among pupils.

“Books are an important part of the learning journey, and this donation will give our pupils more opportunities to read, explore and develop their imagination. We are grateful to Karpowership for not only providing these books and other materials but also spending time with our pupils and making reading enjoyable for them.”

Nana Kofi Abuna V, Chief of Essipong, who graced the engagement, also expressed appreciation to Karpowership for its continued support for education and young people in the community. She commended the initiative for promoting reading and creating a meaningful opportunity for pupils to interact with professionals while developing their interest in books and learning.

She encouraged the pupils to make good use of the books and educational materials provided and to embrace reading as an important part of their development.

For the pupils, the engagement provided an opportunity to experience reading in a different and engaging way. One pupil who participated in the session said:

“I enjoyed the stories because they were interesting and I learnt new things. I am happy that we have new books to read, and I will read them and share the stories with my friends.”

The initiative also featured the “One Staff, One Book” contribution, which encouraged Karpowership employees to donate a storybook or other suitable reading material to support the school’s reading resources.

The employee-led contribution allowed staff to play a direct role in the initiative while creating an opportunity to interact with the pupils, share their time, and encourage them in their reading journey.

The engagement forms part of Karpowership’s continued commitment to supporting education and young people in the communities where it operates. Through initiatives such as this, the company seeks to create meaningful opportunities that enable young people to learn, develop their potential and build a brighter future.

Through “Light Up! Read to Lead,” Karpowership is encouraging young minds to discover the power of books, develop a lifelong love for reading and recognise that the knowledge they gain today can help shape the leaders they become tomorrow.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.