Ghana Garden and Flower Show returns on Sept 11 with focus on green jobs, business and wellbeing

The 14th Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) is set to spotlight the economic, environmental and social value of greening Ghana.

The 2026 edition, organised by Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa), will run from Friday, September 11 to Monday, September 21 at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park in Accra.

Themed “Green Means Business, Beauty and More,” the 11-day event will highlight opportunities in horticulture, landscaping, floriculture, entrepreneurship, innovation, livelihoods and sustainable development.

Organisers say the focus is on demonstrating that gardens, flowers, landscaping, and green spaces are not only for beautification. They can create jobs, support livelihoods, improve wellbeing, strengthen communities and contribute to tourism and hospitality.

The show will bring together local and international exhibitors, horticulture and floriculture industry players, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, policymakers, students, families and the general public.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore green products and services, acquire practical gardening skills and learn about emerging business opportunities in the green economy.

Among the activities lined up are daily exhibitions featuring floriculture, horticulture, landscaping, eco-friendly products, garden ornaments and other innovations.

The event will also feature a Horticulture Roundtable focused on opportunities and challenges across the horticulture value chain.

Another major activity is the Green to Riches Conference, which will focus on green entrepreneurship and emerging opportunities, particularly for young people.

There will also be masterclasses and demonstrations in gardening, horticulture and landscaping, alongside activities designed to introduce children to nature and environmental protection.

The programme will include a food court and evening events such as the Stewards of the Earth Awards Night, Music Night, Drama Night and Fashion in Bloom Show.

CEO of Stratcomm Africa and Convener of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Esther A. N. Cobbah, said the initiative seeks to broaden the conversation around greening.

“Green means much more than planting a tree. Green means opportunity — business, livelihoods, beauty, wellness, creativity and a better quality of life.

"Through this year’s theme, we want to broaden the conversation around greening and demonstrate the value that can be created when we intentionally integrate nature into our homes, businesses, communities and cities.”

She said the Ghana Garden and Flower Show has, since 2013, provided a platform to encourage Ghanaians to appreciate and invest in the country’s green environment.

“Since 2013, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show has provided a platform to inspire Ghanaians to appreciate, protect and invest in our green environment.

"This year, we are inviting businesses, entrepreneurs, young people, families, institutions and development partners to find their place in the green economy — whether through enterprise, creativity, education, beautification or the creation of healthier spaces to live and work,” she added.

Stratcomm Africa is inviting government agencies, businesses, development partners, educational institutions, civil society organisations and the general public to participate as exhibitors, sponsors, partners and visitors.

The organisers say the 2026 edition will reinforce the message that greenery can be an avenue for economic opportunity, environmental sustainability, beauty and wellbeing as Ghana continues to urbanise.

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