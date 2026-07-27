14th Ghana Garden and Flower Show seeks stronger support for Ghana’s flower industry

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show is seeking to accelerate the growth of the country’s floriculture sector by creating opportunities for flower growers, landscapers, horticulturists and environmental advocates to connect, innovate and promote sustainable green spaces.

The annual exhibition, which is in its 14th edition, is positioning itself as a platform to strengthen Ghana’s flower industry while encouraging investment in landscaping, environmental conservation and the wider green economy.

At the launch of this year’s event in Accra, Chief Executive Officer of StratComm Africa and Founder of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show, Esther Cobbah, said the exhibition has evolved beyond a showcase of flowers into a marketplace that links businesses with customers and supports the development of the floriculture value chain.

She noted that the initiative continues to provide a platform for industry players to promote their products, share knowledge and explore new opportunities within the sector.

The launch was attended by several dignitaries, including Spokesperson to the President Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who commended the organisers for promoting environmental awareness and contributing to the growth of Ghana’s green economy.

She highlighted the importance of developing a stronger appreciation for Ghana’s natural environment and integrating green spaces into the country’s identity and economic development.

“The names of the plants such as the peace lily, the bright mimosas, all the money plants and certainly there are so many other beautifully bright names and descriptions that evoke a feeling of calmness and inspiration,” she said.

According to her, such initiatives help reinforce the need to preserve and celebrate the beauty of Ghana’s landscapes.

Chief Executive Officer of Emperors Garden, Isaac Aryee, described the exhibition as more than a platform for displaying flowers and ornamental plants.

“This is not just an exhibition. It is a home, a community and a movement,” he said.

Mr Aryee explained that participation in the annual event has enabled businesses to showcase their products, engage directly with customers and build stronger relationships within the floriculture industry.

“We don’t just sell plants or display floral arrangements. We trade ideas, share garden tips and watch green spaces bloom in homes across Ghana,” he added.

This year’s Ghana Garden and Flower Show will feature exhibitions, landscaping displays, youth engagement activities, children’s programmes, educational sessions and business networking opportunities.

Organisers say the event is expected to encourage more Ghanaians to embrace gardening, support local flower businesses and promote the creation of environmentally friendly communities across the country.

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