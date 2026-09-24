Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh engages Mim market traders as Parliamentary campaign gathers momentum

Former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, has intensified his grassroots engagement in the Asunafo North Constituency with a visit to traders at the Mim Market.

Dr Tandoh visited the market on Monday, September 14, 2026, where he interacted with traders, visited stalls and shops, and distributed aprons to some of them.

He also expressed appreciation to the Market Queen Mother and the traders for the reception he received during the visit.

The engagement forms part of Dr Tandoh’s constituency outreach as he seeks the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary nomination in Asunafo North.

His campaign activities have focused on engaging residents, listening to concerns within communities and outlining his vision for the constituency.

Speaking during the visit, Dr Tandoh said the interaction provided an opportunity to hear directly from traders and discuss his ideas for what he described as “sustainable growth, community development and shared prosperity” in Asunafo North.

He described market traders as the “heartbeat of the local economy” and stressed the importance of supporting local businesses and creating conditions that allow traders to expand their economic activities.

Dr Tandoh also called for unity, dialogue and collective action in efforts to advance development in the constituency.

He said he would continue engaging communities and listening to residents as he seeks to build support ahead of the NPP parliamentary primary.

The Mim Market engagement adds to his ongoing grassroots activities across Asunafo North as he seeks the opportunity to represent the constituency in Parliament.

Mim is one of the major towns in the Asunafo North Municipality in the Ahafo Region, with Goaso as the municipal capital.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.