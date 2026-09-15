Kit Up Ghana Foundation donates jerseys to Achimota Basic School

Audio By Carbonatix
The Kit Up Ghana Foundation, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), has donated branded sports jerseys to Achimota Basic School.
The donation, made on September 11, 2026, forms part of the Foundation’s efforts to promote sports, teamwork and holistic student development in schools across Ghana.
The initiative is expected to enhance students’ participation in physical education while promoting school pride, discipline and teamwork.
Executive Director of the Kit Up Ghana Foundation, Emmanuella Noi, said sports remains a powerful tool for building unity and confidence among young people.
“Sports is a powerful tool for unity and confidence. These jerseys symbolize opportunity and pride for our students.”
The Foundation is encouraging stakeholders, corporate organisations and community leaders to support its mission of providing sports resources to schools across the country and creating greater opportunities for young people through sports and education.
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