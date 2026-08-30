Foods you must eat if you have irregular periods

The average gap between two periods is around 28 days. If your periods are often delayed by more than a week, then you could be suffering from oligomenorrhea.

This is the medical term for the common condition of irregular periods. The causes for irregular periods can be many: thyroid disorders, stress, travel, excessive consumption of alcohol or caffeine, etc.

Here are some foods that can help you treat irregular periods.

Ginger

From getting rid of a cold to improving digestion, ginger seems to be the number one health spice. But this Vitamin C and magnesium-rich food can come to your rescue in case of irregular periods too.

If nibbling on ginger is too difficult, indulge in ginger tea every day. It is believed to help stimulate uterine contractions, which may facilitate the onset of menstruation. Adding a little jaggery as a sweetener can make the tea more palatable.

Papaya

Eating papaya regularly also helps in contracting the uterus muscles.

Apart from producing heat in the body, the fruit contains carotene. This substance stimulates or regulates the estrogen hormone levels in the body.

Naturally, this induces periods or menses more frequently. No wonder, it is advised to abstain from this fleshy fruit during pregnancy.

Pineapple

Apart from the shedding of an unfertilised egg, menstrual bleeding mainly occurs when the lining of the uterus is shed.

Therefore, foods believed to support the natural shedding of the uterine lining may help promote menstrual flow.

Pineapple is one such fruit as it contains the enzyme bromelain. Moreover, this tangy fruit also helps in the generation of red and white blood cells. This implies improved blood flow.

Parsley

This herb may be very similar to coriander but has slightly different properties. For ages, parsley has been used as an emmenagogue, i.e. a herb that increases the profusion of blood flow in the pelvic area.

Don’t forget to include boiled parsley water or parsley tea in your daily liquid diet.

Carom seeds

Once again, apart from clearing your bowels, this is yet another spice that can work miracles with your menstrual cycle. Gulping down a glass of boiled water with carom seeds helps stimulate the uterus effectively.

The best part is that its anti-spasmodic qualities help in preventing menstrual cramps and pains as well.

Apart from adopting these effective, easy, and home-based methods, it is always advisable to consult a doctor. Getting medical treatment from an expert as per your unique body type and condition is vital.

Moreover, the problem is half solved only when the root cause of the issue is diagnosed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.