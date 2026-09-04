8 Foods that can help you sleep better at night, according to nutrition experts

Sleep is essential for overall health, yet something that eludes so many of us.

From fancy beds and eye masks to blue-light blockers and sleep routines, there are plenty of tricks and technologies that may help us get longer, more restful nights of sleep.

However, maybe some of the most effective sleep aids might be sitting in your refrigerator or pantry right now! That’s because there are several nutrients that can promote better sleep.

These include magnesium, vitamin B12, antioxidants, amino acids, and iron, plus hormones like melatonin.

There’s no shortage of foods that contain these sleep-boosters—and many of them make for delicious late-night snacks or even dinner additions.

We spoke with two registered dietitians to learn about some of the best foods to eat for a better night’s sleep.

These are eight of the best foods for sleep

Whether you enjoy them as part of your evening meal, dessert, or late-night snack, all of these foods can support more restful shuteye and just so happen to be super tasty.

1. Tomatoes

As an excellent source of potassium, vitamin C, and antioxidants, tomatoes support several elements of overall health especially immune, heart, and eye health. Plus, the nutrition found in these summertime favorites can also support sleep!

“Tomatoes are a plant source of melatonin and cooked and canned tomatoes are rich sources of lycopene and other carotenoids, which are all linked to getting the optimal seven to eight hours of sleep1,” says Kelly Burgess, MBA, RD, LDN, registered dietitian and founder of To Better Health. Fresh, canned, or cooked tomatoes can be enjoyed as part of dinner, whether in a salad, pasta, soup, sandwich, pizza, or otherwise.

However, loaded toast with tomato and everything bagel seasoning, or even chips and salsa, can make for tasty after-dinner snacks that may promote sleep, too!

2. Tart Cherries

If you’ve heard of the viral “sleepy girl mocktail,” then you know that tart cherry juice is a key ingredient—and for good reason! “Tart cherries are a natural source of melatonin, tryptophan, magnesium, and antioxidants2. A small glass of unsweetened tart cherry juice before bed may help support a good night’s sleep. Or, try adding a little tart cherry concentrate to warm water for a relaxing bedtime drink,” explains Gabrielle Kishner, MS, RD, CDN, registered dietitian and founder of Nutrition By Gabrielle. Eating tart cherries whole (if you can find them) or even adding defrosted frozen tart cherries to yogurt are also yummy late-night snacks.

3. Nuts and Seeds

As a classic evening snack, nuts and seeds are already in the hands of many late-night snackers—and could very well be supporting better sleep. “Nuts and seeds pack several sleep-supporting nutrients into a small package. They are plant sources of tryptophan and provide the B vitamins B6 and folate, along with magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc. Chia, flax and hemp seeds, and walnuts also contain sleep-supportive antioxidants3,” Burgess says. If not eaten by the handful, these are delicious in homemade trail mix, spread onto toast as nut or seed butter, or even added to cereal if that’s what you reach for before bed!

4. Sliced Turkey

When it comes to foods containing tryptophan, Thanksgiving media has made many Americans well aware that turkey is one of the best sources. And as it turns out, that’s very true.

“If you’re feeling hungry before bed, try a few slices of turkey with some whole grain crackers and/or some cheese. It’s a protein-rich snack that provides tryptophan, the amino acid your body uses to make sleep-supporting hormones4,” Kishner says. Turkey you’ve cooked yourself also works here and is delicious as the main star of a hearty dinner or an addition to a salad or sandwich.

5. Kiwi

Kiwi is not only one of the tastiest fruits you can get your hands on (in my humble opinion), but it’s also packed with gut-healthy fiber and nutrients that can support restful sleep.

“Kiwifruit can be a great bedtime snack. Kiwis contain nutrients like serotonin and antioxidants, including vitamins C and E, which may help support healthy sleep. Try having one to two small kiwis before bed on their own, or make a simple Greek yogurt parfait with chopped kiwi and a few nuts,” Kishner suggests. Burgess agrees, adding, “Kiwi may help with both falling asleep and staying asleep. These fruits also make for delicious fruit salad and smoothie additions.

6. Dark Leafy Greens

Whether it’s kale, spinach, collard greens, Swiss chard, or another option, dark leafy greens of any kind can aid in a better night’s rest.

“Leafy greens may be an unexpected sleep-supporting food. They are sources of tryptophan as well as B vitamins needed for serotonin production. They also provide magnesium, calcium, iron, and zinc, minerals that help protect against disrupted and short sleep7,” Burgess says. Leafy greens go well in pastas, soups, stir-fries, toasts, sandwiches, or even roasted on their own.

7. Boiled Eggs

Personally, I love hard-boiled eggs at any time of day or night they’re satisfying, delicious, and versatile enough to be added to all kinds of recipes. If you’re in the same boat and have trouble falling asleep, these could be a smart addition to dinner or a pre-bedtime snack, as they’re a great source of tryptophan, according to Kishner.

Plus, eggs are full of a range of B vitamins, which “are needed for the body to produce GABA and serotonin, which help support sleep8,” Burgess says. If not eaten on their own, hardboiled eggs (or eggs prepared however you like, really) are also great additions to salads, sandwiches, or grain bowls.

8. Edamame

As a quick and easy plant-based snack, steamed edamame (or soybeans) isn’t only tasty, but it may also support a restful night’s sleep.

“Many people associate tryptophan only with animal protein, but plant proteins such as soybeans are also sources. Soybeans offer additional sleep-supporting nutrients, including B vitamins and minerals, and they provide antioxidant isoflavones,” Burgess says. Edamame is also delicious in stir-fries, soups, or enjoyed as a crunchy chip alternative straight from the bag you can find several brands at many grocery stores these days.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.