Tatale Sanguli officials destroy expired food products, warn traders

Audio By Carbonatix
The Environmental and Sanitation Unit of the Tatale Sanguli District in the Northern Region has confiscated and destroyed expired beverages and other food products discovered in shops and stores across the district.
The exercise formed part of efforts by the district authorities to protect consumers and ensure that food products available on the market meet required health and safety standards.
Officials inspected a number of shops and storage facilities during the operation and removed several expired items from circulation.
The authorities said the exercise would help prevent residents from consuming products that could pose health risks.
Traders and shop owners have consequently been cautioned to regularly check the expiry dates of products in their possession and ensure that expired items are not offered for sale.
Residents have also been encouraged to support the enforcement efforts by reporting traders suspected of selling expired or unsafe food products to the relevant authorities.
Officials believe increased public cooperation will help strengthen food safety and protect public health in the district.
Speaking to Channel One TV during the disposal of the confiscated products, Head of the Environmental and Sanitation Unit, Nasigri Abukari, said protecting public health remained the primary objective of the exercise.
“Public health is our major concern and as practitioners we are to ensure that people consume wholesome food from the market,” he said.
Mr Abukari warned traders that offenders would face the appropriate sanctions, adding: “We are serving a notice to everybody within the district that we are coming and once we find you selling expired products, we will ensure the law comes after you.”
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