Agyemang Badu backs Queiroz to get the best out of Black Stars

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Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang Badu believes Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has the experience and pedigree to get the best out of the senior national team.
Queiroz returned to the Black Stars fold following Ghana’s commendable run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the team reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2010.
Agyemang Badu is confident the Portuguese coach can help restore Ghana to the top of African football, while urging the team and supporters to give him the necessary backing.
“He did a great job in the small time he had with them before the World Cup. He now knows this team much better and can figure out which players he will need in camp.
“We need to support him. We don’t have time, and he understands the pressure that this job comes with. But based on his experience, I believe he can soak up the pressure and get the best out of the guys,” he said.
Queiroz’s immediate task will be to guide Ghana through the opening stages of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Black Stars will begin their campaign with an away trip to Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before returning home to face The Gambia in Accra five days later.
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