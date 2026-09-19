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Photos: Nkrumahfest 2026 draws dignitaries as Ghana celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy

  19 September 2026 1:35pm
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The 2026 Nkrumahfest is underway, drawing prominent political leaders, government officials, traditional figures and Pan-African advocates to celebrate the life, vision and enduring legacy of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Among the notable personalities participating in the event are Ellembele Member of Parliament and Chief Convener of Nkrumahfest, Armah-Kofi Buah; NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; renowned Pan-Africanist, Prof. P.L.O. Lumumba; and Samia Nkrumah, daughter of the late Ghanaian leader.

The event has also attracted Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson, and former Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alongside a number of other distinguished guests.

The gathering is providing a platform for renewed discussions on Nkrumah’s vision for Ghana and Africa, particularly his advocacy for African unity, economic independence, industrialisation and a stronger continental identity.

Participants are also reflecting on the relevance of Nkrumah’s ideas to Africa’s present-day development challenges, with Pan-Africanism and the continent’s quest for greater economic and political self-reliance featuring prominently in the celebrations.

The presence of political figures from different backgrounds, alongside prominent Pan-African voices and members of the Nkrumah family, has added significance to this year’s commemoration.

Here are more photos:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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