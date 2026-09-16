AFCON 2027Q: Côte d’Ivoire name squad for Black Stars and Somalia clashes

Côte d'Ivoire head coach Hervé Renard has announced his side's squad for the upcoming September and October international break.

The Elephants will start their international break with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers against the Black Stars on September 24.

The game will be both sides' opening game of the qualifying series as Ghana chase a return to the continental stage after missing the last tournament in Morocco.

The game is scheduled to be played in Bouake.

Real Madrid's Yann Diomande is named in the squad alongside Spain-based Nicolas Pepe. Christ Inao, who was also impressed at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and USA is also named in the squad.

Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Emmanuel Agbadou and Guela Doue are also called up.

Here is the full Côte d'Ivoire squad for the upcoming break, which also sees them take on Somalia and Cameroon.

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