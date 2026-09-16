Audio By Carbonatix
Côte d'Ivoire head coach Hervé Renard has announced his side's squad for the upcoming September and October international break.
The Elephants will start their international break with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers against the Black Stars on September 24.
The game will be both sides' opening game of the qualifying series as Ghana chase a return to the continental stage after missing the last tournament in Morocco.
The game is scheduled to be played in Bouake.
Real Madrid's Yann Diomande is named in the squad alongside Spain-based Nicolas Pepe. Christ Inao, who was also impressed at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and USA is also named in the squad.
Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka, Emmanuel Agbadou and Guela Doue are also called up.
Here is the full Côte d'Ivoire squad for the upcoming break, which also sees them take on Somalia and Cameroon.
Latest Stories
-
Deputy GMA boss denies alleged links with land guards
1 minute
-
DVLA expands nationwide operations with 29 new offices in 18 months
25 minutes
-
Ningo Prampram needs jobs, not excuses
31 minutes
-
Education Minister hints at possible extension for new SHS students
32 minutes
-
Road deaths must no longer be accepted as inevitable – DVLA Board Chairman
41 minutes
-
Book and research allowance to be paid by end of September – Education Minister to TUTAG
42 minutes
-
Fuel Price Hikes: Ad hoc interventions won’t solve transport fare concerns – Energy analyst
52 minutes
-
Eight children among 21 killed after war-damaged Gaza building collapses, rescuers say
56 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Côte d’Ivoire name squad for Black Stars and Somalia clashes
58 minutes
-
GBA President Efua Ghartey calls for Constituent Assembly to deliberate on 1992 Constitution reforms
59 minutes
-
Made In Africa: Prof. Douglas Boateng to address the continent’s largest supply chain and industrialisation professional gathering
1 hour
-
Rising fuel prices making it difficult for drivers to survive – GPRTU
1 hour
-
US accuses Russia of trying to kill Ukrainian allies overseas
1 hour
-
GPRTU to maintain 30% proposed fare hike despite latest fuel increase – Deputy PRO
1 hour
-
Brutality against journalists is a No-No: Ghana must protect the fourth estate
1 hour