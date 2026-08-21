Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested two security men of the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old student of the school.
The suspects have been identified as Elvis Adongo, 38, and Adams Nyaaba Iddrisu, 72.
A statement issued by the Regional Police Command and signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, its Public Relations Officer, said preliminary investigations indicated that the victim went to the school’s security room to charge her tablet, where Iddrisu allegedly forced her and had sexual intercourse with her.
It said investigations subsequently established that Adongo, the second security man, was also allegedly involved in the sexual activity with the student.
The statement said when questioned by school authorities, Adongo admitted having a sexual relation with the victim.
The statement said a police medical form had since been prepared to facilitate medical examination and confirmation of the alleged incident.
The statement said the two suspects were currently in police custody assisting with investigations and were expected to be put before court soon.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s mining deaths fall sharply, but Chamber insists ‘three deaths are too many’
1 hour
-
Tatale Sanguli officials destroy expired food products, warn traders
1 hour
-
Police arrest two watchmen over alleged defilement of 14-year-old student
1 hour
-
The woman behind General Mosquito: Could Ghana be meeting its next First Lady?
1 hour
-
Court remands man over alleged Labone bank robbery attempt
1 hour
-
Supreme Court to rule today on challenge to legal vacation warrants
2 hours
-
Tamale Metropolitan Assembly distributes 10,000 bags of fertiliser to farmers
2 hours
-
TUSAAG suspends strike, resumes work after renewed talks with government
2 hours
-
PIAC marks 15 years of oil revenue accountability and transparency
2 hours
-
Adongo calls for non-political interference in $1.46bn Heritage Fund review
2 hours
-
FDA records GH¢70m surplus in 2025 amid concerns over ageing lab equipment
2 hours
-
Arise Ghana demands stronger commitment to end galamsey
2 hours
-
96% of Ghanaian pensioners willing to work beyond retirement age – Study
2 hours
-
Ghana gets nuclear power plant simulator
2 hours
-
Temporary Akosombo power control facility to be ready by September – Energy Ministry
2 hours