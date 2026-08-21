Police arrest two watchmen over alleged defilement of 14-year-old student

The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested two security men of the Bolgatanga Girls’ Senior High School, for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old student of the school.

The suspects have been identified as Elvis Adongo, 38, and Adams Nyaaba Iddrisu, 72.

A statement issued by the Regional Police Command and signed by Chief Inspector Abdul-Rahman Sumaila, its Public Relations Officer, said preliminary investigations indicated that the victim went to the school’s security room to charge her tablet, where Iddrisu allegedly forced her and had sexual intercourse with her.

It said investigations subsequently established that Adongo, the second security man, was also allegedly involved in the sexual activity with the student.

The statement said when questioned by school authorities, Adongo admitted having a sexual relation with the victim.

The statement said a police medical form had since been prepared to facilitate medical examination and confirmation of the alleged incident.

The statement said the two suspects were currently in police custody assisting with investigations and were expected to be put before court soon.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.