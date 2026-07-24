Wa High Court sentences Imam Ilyasu Kunateh to 10 years for defilement of 7-year-old boy

Audio By Carbonatix
A 42-year-old Wa-based Imam, Ilyasu Kunateh, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by the Wa High Court for the defilement of a 7-year-old boy.
The court found Mr Kunateh guilty after evidence presented during the trial established his involvement in the offence.
According to reports, the incident occurred on January 17, 2026, when the convict allegedly offered to give the child a ride on his motorcycle.
He is said to have taken the boy to a secluded area behind the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, where the act occurred.
Mr Kunateh admitted taking the child to the location but denied the allegation of defilement.
However, the prosecution relied on medical evidence from experts, alongside the testimony of the child, which the court found sufficient to establish his involvement in the offence.
Following the evidence presented, the Wa High Court convicted him and imposed a 10-year custodial sentence with hard labour.
The case highlights ongoing concerns around child protection and the need for stronger efforts to prevent abuse and ensure justice for victims.
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