Regional

Wa High Court sentences Imam Ilyasu Kunateh to 10 years for defilement of 7-year-old boy

Source: Myjoyonline  
  24 July 2026 3:32pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A 42-year-old Wa-based Imam, Ilyasu Kunateh, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by the Wa High Court for the defilement of a 7-year-old boy.

The court found Mr Kunateh guilty after evidence presented during the trial established his involvement in the offence.

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 17, 2026, when the convict allegedly offered to give the child a ride on his motorcycle.

He is said to have taken the boy to a secluded area behind the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council, where the act occurred.

Mr Kunateh admitted taking the child to the location but denied the allegation of defilement.

However, the prosecution relied on medical evidence from experts, alongside the testimony of the child, which the court found sufficient to establish his involvement in the offence.

Following the evidence presented, the Wa High Court convicted him and imposed a 10-year custodial sentence with hard labour.

The case highlights ongoing concerns around child protection and the need for stronger efforts to prevent abuse and ensure justice for victims.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group