Defilement: Victim’s family praises DOVVSU, recommends promotion for two personnel

The family of a 14-year-old victim of defilement has praised the personnel of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in the Bono Region for their expeditious investigations in serving justice to the victim.

Madam Adwoa Serwaa, the victim’s grandmother, said the family would forever remain grateful to the DOVVSU, and expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Inspector Isaac Asare, the investigator, and the Lance Corporal Abraham Takyi.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, she said that: “We don’t have anything special to reward Chief Inspector Asare and Lance Corporal Takyi, but we always pray for him so that God will enlarge their borders”.

Nonetheless, Madam Serwaa called on the Police administration to reward and promote the two DOVVSU personnel, justifying that they deserved the promotion for their dedication towards seeking justice for the victim.

Their commendation followed the arrest, prosecution, and incarceration of the convict, Kwaku Solomon, a 39-year-old cocoa farmer at Nkrankrom in the Sunyani Municipality.

The GNA gathered from the DOVVSU office that the convict appeared before the court on June 11, 2026, and pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Accordingly, the court presided over by Jennifer Pokuaa Amponsah sentenced him to eight years imprisonment.

The court also found the convict guilty of ‘failing to name a child’ and imposed an additional one-year jail term on him.

His sentences run concurrently.

According to reports, the victim (name withheld) lived with a relative at Nkrankrom where the convict also lived and farmed.

Somewhere in 2025, the convict lured, defiled, impregnated the victim, accepted the pregnancy, and promised to cater for her needs and that of the unborn baby. However, the convict failed to fulfil his promises.

The victim’s grandmother who resided at Tekyikrom, near Drobo, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality, later heard about the incident and reported the matter to the DOVVSU.

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