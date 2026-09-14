Three players in line to replace Partey in Queiroz’s next Ghana squad

Ghana look set to be without Thomas Partey for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia due to injury.

Partey, a key figure in the Black Stars setup, was one of Ghana’s standout performers at the World Cup and his absence would represent a major blow for Carlos Queiroz.

However, there are a number of midfielders who could step in and fill the void left by the Al Shabab midfielder in the next Ghana squad.

Here are three options Queiroz could consider to cover the possible absence of the Black Stars deputy captain.

Ibrahim Sulemana

Despite playing just 30 minutes this season for new club Sassuolo, Ibrahim Sulemana has already demonstrated his ability to deputise for Partey in the Black Stars setup.

His calmness on the ball and impressive defensive instincts could provide Queiroz’s side with the much-needed defensive cover they will require against a very gifted and attack-minded Ivorian team.

Sulemana’s familiarity with the current squad could also work in his favour, particularly given the limited time available for preparation before Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire.

Emmanuel Adjei

The 21-year-old midfielder was one of Ghana’s standout performers in the pre-World Cup friendly against Mexico, where he was paired alongside Majeed Ashimeru.

His 92% passing accuracy, coupled with a very decent defensive shift, caught the attention of many who had not previously seen him in action.

Yes, he is young, but Adjei is certainly one to watch.

He has already accumulated 238 minutes this season, which is a positive sign of his fitness and suggests he could be ready to step in and contribute from the outset if called upon.

Frank Adjei Jnr

The Hammarby midfielder is a rare breed, capable of operating across all three central midfield roles, both defensively and offensively.

His three goals and one assist this season, primarily from a defensive midfield role, are particularly impressive.

The former Bibiani Gold Stars man combines considerable physical strength with strong technical ability, qualities that could make him a fine fit for the Black Stars.

With Partey potentially unavailable, Frank Adjei Jnr could offer Queiroz both versatility and energy in the middle of the park.

Ghana will begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a difficult away trip to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on September 24.

The Black Stars will then return home five days later to host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.

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