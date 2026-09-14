Photos: Vice President Jane Naana reviews changing of guard as Ghana Air Force takes over at Presidency

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has commended the Ghana Armed Forces for the discipline, precision and professionalism displayed during the 46th Ceremonial Changing of the Guard at the Presidency, as the Ghana Air Force formally assumed guard duties from the Ghana Navy.

The ceremony, held at the forecourt of the Jubilee House on Monday, September 14, marked the latest rotation of security responsibilities among the services of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Ghana Navy, which had completed its tour of duty, formally handed over responsibility to the Ghana Air Force, which is expected to undertake the assignment for the next three months.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who served as the Reviewing Officer, described the military display as a demonstration of the high standards maintained by Ghana's Armed Forces.

Below are some photos:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.