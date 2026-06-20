‘Electoral Commission appointments must come from parliament’ – Kofi Bentil

Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has called for the leadership of the Electoral Commission (EC) to be appointed through a parliamentary process rather than by the President.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, 20th June, Mr Bentil argued that commissioners of the EC should be subjected to parliamentary vetting and approval to ensure neutrality and public confidence in the institution.

His comments came during discussions on the recent resignation of the EC's Deputy Chairperson, Bossman Asare.

According to Mr Bentil, individuals nominated to serve as EC commissioners should undergo scrutiny by Parliament before assuming office, stressing that such a process would help safeguard the independence of the Commission.

"After 32 years, the job of EC Commissioner should go to parliament, let the person be appointed objectively, interviewed or vetted openly and appointed and given a term and stop this political appointment," he said.

"Imagine what is going to happen, you think they will appoint you? They (politicians) will appoint their alliance," he added.

He contended that the current system, where commissioners are appointed by the President, carries political implications that could undermine public trust in the electoral body.

"There is zero chance that they are going to appoint somebody who doesn't have NDC sympathy," he said.

Mr Bentil further warned that allowing political actors to directly appoint leaders of the Commission was unhealthy for the country's democracy and could jeopardise the effective work of the EC.

He maintained that a parliamentary approval process would strengthen the Commission's credibility and reinforce its role as an impartial arbiter of Ghana's electoral processes.

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