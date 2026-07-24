Parliament defers debate on the 2026 mid-year budget review to Tuesday

Parliament has postponed debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Tuesday, July 28, giving legislators additional time to study the fiscal policy document presented by the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The debate had initially been expected to commence on Friday, a day after the finance minister laid the review before the House. However, parliamentary proceedings were rescheduled, with debate now expected to begin next week.

The decision means MPs from both the Majority and Minority caucuses will have the opportunity to scrutinise the government's economic performance during the first half of the year and assess the policy measures outlined for the remainder of 2026 before contributing to the debate.

Dr Forson, who presented the Mid-Year Budget Review on Thursday, highlighted what he described as improvements in Ghana's macroeconomic indicators, including declining inflation, exchange rate stability, stronger international reserves and fiscal consolidation.

The review also outlined the government's plans to accelerate infrastructure development through the "Big Push" programme, expand investments in agriculture and education, strengthen social protection interventions and sustain economic recovery.

The finance minister further announced a number of sectoral interventions, including additional support for education infrastructure to facilitate the eventual phase-out of the double-track system under the Free Senior High School policy.

The budget presentation has, however, generated mixed reactions from stakeholders, with some economists welcoming the macroeconomic gains while urging government to focus more on employment creation, revenue mobilisation and increased support for the productive sectors of the economy.

Ahead of the presentation, the Minority in Parliament had indicated that it would closely scrutinise the budget statement and signalled its intention to oppose any request by government for additional spending approvals, arguing that Parliament had already approved significant borrowing to support the government's programmes.

With debate now deferred to Tuesday, attention is expected to shift to Parliament next week, where lawmakers will examine the government's fiscal performance, debate the policy proposals and assess whether the measures announced are sufficient to sustain economic recovery and improve livelihoods.

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