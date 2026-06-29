Presidency issues urgent flood safety advisory following heavy rains

The Presidency has issued an urgent public safety advisory, urging residents in flood-affected communities to remain vigilant and strictly comply with emergency directives as heavy rainfall continues to cause flooding in parts of the country.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, June 29, the Presidency advised people in affected areas to stay indoors if they are already in a safe location and avoid unnecessary movement while the rains persist.

Residents whose homes are being inundated by floodwaters have been directed to move immediately to higher ground and call the national emergency number, 112, for assistance.

The advisory also cautioned motorists against driving through flooded roads, specifically warning them to avoid routes such as the Mallam–Kasoa Road, Alajo, and Graphic Road, where flooding has been reported. Drivers encountering floodwaters have been urged to turn around and seek safer, elevated routes instead of attempting to cross.

The Presidency further warned the public to unplug electrical appliances to reduce the risk of electrocution and stay away from electrical poles, transformers, and fallen power lines, which could pose danger during the floods.

Emphasising the importance of public safety, the Presidency called on residents to remain alert, follow official updates, and comply with all emergency directives as authorities continue to monitor the evolving weather situation.

"Your safety is paramount," the statement stressed, urging the public to prioritise their well-being until conditions improve.

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