Togbe Afede XIV opposes proposed 5-year presidential term

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has opposed a proposal to amend the constitution to extend the presidential term to five years.

He stated that extending the term could have serious consequences, especially if a government performs poorly, and Ghanaians would have to endure the repercussions for a longer period.

Togbe Afede was speaking at the grand durbar of the 2026 edition of the Asogli Teza in Ho, which featured a grand durbar at the Ho Jubilee in the Volta Region.

It served as a platform to showcase the cultural heritage of the people of Asogli and other traditional communities in Ghana and the West African subregion.

Togbe Afede XIV, highlighted ongoing efforts to reform the Asogli reorganisation frameworks to promote development in his area.

He also shared his views on recent happenings in the country, including the proposal to extend the presidential term to 5 years and the government’s efforts in fighting corruption.

“We all saw the difficulties of the years 2022, 23 and 24 in particular. And for me, the consequences that we experience, are the reasons why I am not in favour of extending the present time beyond 4 years. Because I did not, or I could not, imagine one more year about the kind of government you had at the time”, he said.

“I want to commend a government for these efforts and fighting inflation. I want to commend ORAL; I like it. I want to commend the web of EOCO, very important for our future, and I'm happy about the new Public Tribunals Acts, intended to ensure expeditious prosecution of corrupt persons in particular.”

The Chief of Staff, Dr Julius Debrah, emphasised the government’s efforts to improve the living standards of its citizens through development.

“The government sees the Volta Region as an important centre for production, tourism and trade, and that vision must be visible in the work on the ground. Under the Big Push Program, work is progressing on the reconstruction of the Anyirawase-Ho-Titrinu road."

“Together with the whole business, the Ho Guinness Depot to Ho Airport Second Gate section. The rehabilitation of the Ho-Kpetoe road and the reconstruction of the Have-Hohoe Road”, he said.

“Beyond these roads, other pipeline projects include upgraded internal access roads of the University of Health, and Allied Sciences, Ho Technical University, and the Mawuli Senior High School, with an overpass at Alayi. These are roads to farms, schools, hospitals, markets, and opportunities for all of us”, he further indicated.

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ayariga, announced ongoing reforms aimed at further strengthening the chieftaincy institution and curbing succession conflicts.

The 2026 Asogli Teza was themed “United in Purpose, Investing in People and Infrastructure for Sustainable National Development.”

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