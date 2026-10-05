My music is a true reflection of who I am – Nigerian singer Ladé

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Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ladé born Oyetundun Omoladé Rachael has revealed that her music is deeply personal and represents an authentic reflection of who she is.
In an interview with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime’s show Changes, Lade shared her musical journey under the theme "Making A Viral Hit Across Borders."
According to Lade, she does not make music just to chase trends or go viral. For her, every song she releases must capture her true personality, her experiences, and her growth.
“My music is a true reflection of who I am, capturing my personality and experiences “, she said. She explained that this authenticity is what makes her music relatable to many young people across Africa who see themselves in her lyrics.
Lade shot to fame with her hit single Adulthood Anthem, which became a viral sensation on social media, especially on TikTok, where thousands of users adopted it to share their personal struggles with adulthood.
The song’s success propelled her beyond Nigeria and earned her a strong fan base in Ghana and other parts of the continent.
Speaking on how a song can cross borders and become a hit in different countries, the singer said staying true to one's story is more powerful than trying to sound like everyone else.
She noted that while the industry is highly competitive, what keeps an artiste relevant is originality and the ability to connect emotionally with listeners.
Lade also encouraged upcoming artistes, particularly women, to embrace their uniqueness and not be pressured to conform to a particular sound or image just to be accepted.
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