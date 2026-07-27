Ladé announces Ghana visit after ‘Adulthood Anthem’ sparks viral resurgence

Nigerian singer-songwriter Ladé is set to visit Ghana following the remarkable resurgence of her 2022 hit song, Adulthood Anthem, which has gone viral once again across social media, driven largely by Ghanaian content creators.

The renewed popularity of the song has seen an estimated 350,000 new TikTok videos created using the sound over the past week, with more than 250,000 of those videos reportedly originating from Ghana, making the country one of the biggest contributors to the latest viral trend.

According to the singer's management, the overwhelming support from Ghanaian fans inspired Ladé's decision to visit the country to personally express her appreciation and strengthen her connection with the audience that has continued to embrace her music since the song's original release in 2022.

The visit is expected to feature media interviews, press appearances, meet-and-greet sessions, fan engagements and possible appearances at selected entertainment events as the singer interacts with the people behind the latest success of *Adulthood Anthem*.

The management described the visit as more than a promotional tour, saying it is a celebration of the strong bond that has developed between Ladé and her Ghanaian fan base over the years.

"What started as a song about the realities and responsibilities of adulthood has now become a massive social media movement, with thousands of people across generations finding new ways to express themselves through the sound," the statement said.

The team noted that Ghanaian audiences have consistently embraced *Adulthood Anthem*, using it to create relatable content and tell everyday stories, helping to propel the song into a new phase of success.

Beyond *Adulthood Anthem*, Ladé has continued to establish herself as one of Nigeria's emerging music talents.

She has earned recognition as a Spotify Fresh Finds artiste, received a NET Honours nomination for Breakout Artiste of the Year (Female), and collaborated with notable musicians, including Olamide on *One by One* and Kanika Kapoor and Alpha P on *Chaap Tilak*.

Although the official dates for the Ghana visit are yet to be announced, the singer's management said engagements with media organisations, promoters, event organisers and other entertainment stakeholders are already underway ahead of the visit. It added that details of the itinerary, including media appearances and fan activities, will be announced in due course.

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