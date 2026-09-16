Minority accuses AMA of targeting Konkomba Yam Market in planned demolition over 24-hour market

Former Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, says he cannot blame the current government for the delay in completing the Afari hospital project. IP: Daily Graphic

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority in Parliament has accused the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) of targeting the Konkomba community in plans to construct a 24-hour market at the site of the Konkomba Yam Market.

The Minority says structures marked for demolition are concentrated in areas occupied by members of the Konkomba community, raising concerns over what it describes as discrimination against the group.

The NPP Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul, who led the Minority caucus to inspect the area, said the inspection showed that virtually all structures occupied by Konkombas had been marked for demolition, while areas where the community does not reside had not been similarly affected.

“It was unfortunate that all the buildings that were marked are the areas where the Konkomba people reside. When they go to places where the Konkomba people don't reside, they did not mark there,” Mr Nitiwul said.

According to him, shops within the Konkomba Yam Market have also been marked for demolition to make way for the proposed 24-hour market.

“They only marked where the Konkomba people were residing for accommodation and marked every store in the Konkomba market for demolition,” it said.

The Bimiblla MP has therefore called on President John Mahama to intervene and stop the AMA from proceeding with the planned demolition.

“We want to say that we don't agree. We are asking the President to stop the AMA Chief Executive because it is discrimination against the Konkombas,” Mr Nitiwul said.

He questioned why the proposed 24-hour market had been sited specifically in an area predominantly occupied by members of the Konkomba community.

“We don't see what the Konkomba tribe has done against the government that they have only come to the centre of Abattoir where the Konkombas reside and decided to site the 24-hour market there,” he said.

The Minority stressed that it was not opposed to development but insisted that the concerns of affected residents and traders must be addressed.

“No MP is against development,” it said.

The allegations come as the AMA prepares to undertake redevelopment of the area as part of plans for a 24-hour market.

Responding to the claims on JoyFM on Wednesday, September 16, the Accra Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, denied allegations that the AMA is deliberately targeting the Konkomba community in plans to construct a 24-hour market at the site of the Konkomba Yam Market.

The Mayor said the Assembly has engaged leaders of the Konkomba and other communities operating at the market ahead of the planned redevelopment.

Mr Allotey said he had personally visited the market several times and held meetings with traders before the project was initiated.

“First of all, I want you to know His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party love Konkomba market and love Konkombas. We’ve been trying our best to better their lives,” he said.

“I've been in the Konkomba market, I've gone there more than 15 times. Before we started this 24-hour market, I've been to the Konkomba market not one, not two, not three. I have been there, I have meetings with them,” he said.

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