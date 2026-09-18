Mahama thanks Ahafo chiefs for backing NDC in 2024 election

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has expressed appreciation to the Chiefs and people of the Ahafo Region for their support for him and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 general election.
The President made the remarks when a delegation from the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, led by its President, Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III, Omanhene of the Ntotroso Traditional Area, paid a courtesy call on him at the Presidency in Accra.
The delegation congratulated President Mahama on his electoral victory and commended his administration for initiating development projects in the region.
Recalling his campaign engagements with the traditional authorities, President Mahama said the chiefs had received him warmly and assured him of their support.
“I should rather be thanking you for the support you gave me in 2024. I remember during the campaign I came to almost all your palaces, and you received me very warmly,” he said. The NDC won five of the six parliamentary seats in the Ahafo Region in the 2024 election.
President Mahama assured the chiefs that Ahafo would receive its fair share of national development resources, particularly as government works to accelerate development in the newly created regions.
He said several roads in Ahafo had been included in the Big Push Infrastructure Development Programme, with additional projects expected under its second phase.
“We all know Ahafo is a very important region, but it is a new region, and so unlike the established regions, it lacks many amenities,” he said. “That is why in this government’s programme, we are fast-tracking the development of the six newly created regions.”
He also highlighted the role of traditional authorities in local governance, saying government was considering reforms that could give chiefs greater participation in the decentralised system.
On the economy, the President said measures implemented by his administration to restore macroeconomic stability were beginning to yield results, with the focus now shifting towards job creation and expanding opportunities for young people.
Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III praised President Mahama for the development initiatives being undertaken in Ahafo and welcomed the inclusion of roads in the region in the Big Push programme.
He also commended the President for initiating the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project, saying its completion would improve the movement of people, goods and services between Ahafo and Accra.
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