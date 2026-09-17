National | Photo Story

Photos: Mahama hosts Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs at Presidency

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  17 September 2026 11:49am
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President John Dramani Mahama has hosted a delegation from the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs at the Presidency in Accra.

The delegation, led by its President, Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III, Omanhene of the Ntotroso Traditional Area, met the President on Wednesday, September 16.

The chiefs congratulated President Mahama on his victory in the 2024 general election and expressed appreciation for development projects initiated in the Ahafo Region.

President Mahama assured the chiefs and people of Ahafo of their fair share of national development.

Below are some photos from the event:

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