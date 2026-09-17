Nkwanta South Municipality faces shortage of more than 457 teachers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region is grappling with a severe teacher shortage of more than 457, a situation education authorities say is undermining effective teaching and learning across the area.
The deficit, largely attributed to a protracted conflict that has compelled many teachers to seek transfers to other parts of the country, is already affecting academic work.
Human Resource Officer at the Nkwanta Education Directorate, Christian Ogudi, told Adom News that the shortage has disrupted instruction in basic schools and contributed to weak BECE performance.
He noted that the 457 figure covers only basic schools, adding that senior high schools in the municipality are also experiencing similar staffing challenges.
Christian Ogudi has appealed to the Minister of Education and the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to urgently post teachers to fill vacant positions in schools throughout the municipality.
The call comes as the Nkwanta South Assembly recently completed the renovation of the dilapidated Kechiebi R.C. JHS block after years of appeals.
The upgraded facility is expected to improve the learning environment in the community, following renewed attention from the Assembly and the area’s Member of Parliament.
Municipal Chief Executive Joseph Awal Antwi also expressed concern about the staffing gap, stressing that despite ongoing efforts to improve classroom infrastructure, the teacher-to-student ratio remains a major challenge.
He reiterated the appeal for immediate postings and assured that the Assembly has initiated measures to provide accommodation for teachers assigned to the municipality.
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