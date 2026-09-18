President Mahama commissions Zonda Tec’s newest vehicle Assembly plant

President John Dramani Mahama has officially commissioned Zonda Tec Ghana Limited’s newest vehicle assembly plant, marking another significant development in Ghana’s growing automotive manufacturing industry.

The commissioning ceremony brought together the President, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Zonda Tec Chief Executive Officer, Madam Yang Yang, industry partners, customers and other stakeholders.

The newly commissioned facility represents the latest phase of Zonda Tec’s expansion in Ghana and reflects the company’s increasing investment in local vehicle assembly, industrial development and the creation of opportunities for Ghanaian workers and businesses.

Zonda Reaffirms Long-Term Commitment to Ghana

Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Yang Yang reaffirmed Zonda Tec’s long-term commitment to Ghana’s automotive industry, stressing that the company’s investment extends beyond the production and assembly of vehicles.

She highlighted job creation, skills development, local supply-chain participation, and knowledge and technology transfer as key pillars of Zonda Tec’s vision for Ghana.

Madam Yang Yang said the company’s success should ultimately be measured by the opportunities and capabilities it helps create for Ghanaians.

“What really matters is how many good jobs we create, how many Ghanaian engineers and technicians we train, how many local businesses can become part of our supply chain, and how much knowledge and technology can take root here in Ghana.”

Her remarks underscored Zonda Tec’s stated ambition to contribute to a stronger local automotive ecosystem, where Ghanaian professionals and businesses play a greater role across the industry’s value chain.

“Chery Is My Baby” — Trade Minister Hails Automotive Growth

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Hon. Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, also highlighted the progress being made in Ghana’s automotive sector during her address at the commissioning of Zonda Tec’s third-phase facility.

The Minister pointed to the evolution of Ghana’s automotive industry from basic vehicle assembly towards a more integrated industrial ecosystem involving investment, technology, skills development, partnerships and local value addition.

She further emphasized the importance of developing local component manufacturing and strengthening partnerships that can enable Ghanaian businesses to participate more meaningfully in the automotive value chain.

In a notable expression of confidence in the sector, the Minister described Chery as “my baby,” reflecting the growing importance of the brand and the wider automotive manufacturing programme to Ghana’s industrial development agenda.

Zonda Becomes First Chery Vehicle Assembler in Africa

A major milestone announced at the event was Zonda Tec’s emergence as the first Chery vehicle assembler in Africa.

The achievement marks a significant development in Zonda Tec’s partnership with Chery and further positions Ghana as an emerging destination for automotive assembly and manufacturing activities on the continent.

According to Hei Wei, General Manager, Central & West Africa and General Manager, Central Africa, the milestone demonstrates the growing depth of cooperation between Zonda Tec and its international automotive partners.

The local assembly of Chery vehicles is expected to further support Ghana’s automotive ambitions while creating opportunities for skills development, technology transfer and increased local participation in the industry.

Big Aidoo Praises Quality of Zonda Electric Trucks

Beyond the commissioning ceremony, customers also shared their experiences with Zonda Tec’s locally supported vehicle and equipment offerings.

Hon. Michael Aidoo, CEO of Big Aidoo Construction Limited, praised the performance and quality of Zonda’s electric trucks, offering a light-hearted account of his experience with the vehicles.

“The Engineer Madam Yang brought from China to work on my electric trucks has just been eating and sleeping, because he has nothing to fix. The machines are quality.”

His comments highlighted the customer experience with the electric trucks and served as a testimonial to their reliability in construction operations.

A New Chapter for Ghana’s Automotive Industry

The commissioning of Zonda Tec’s newest assembly facility comes at a time when Ghana continues to pursue greater local participation, industrialisation and value addition within the automotive sector.

With the expansion of its assembly operations, partnerships with global automotive manufacturers and emphasis on training and local supply-chain development, Zonda Tec says it remains focused on contributing to the growth of Ghana’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

The commissioning therefore represents not only the opening of another production facility, but also a further step in Zonda Tec’s stated vision of building vehicles, developing Ghanaian talent and deepening industrial capacity in Ghana.

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