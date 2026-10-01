Flying drone over EOCO premises is strictly prohibited – Security consultant

Audio By Carbonatix
Security consultant Dr Ishmael Norman has described the alleged flying of drones over the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as a serious security breach, noting that drone operations over the facility are strictly prohibited.
Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Dr Norman said drones are subject to restrictions even when operators have the necessary permits, particularly around designated security zones.
“There is a limit you can fly. But to fly over a security zone is strictly prohibited activity, and it comes with a penalty here, prison sentence,” he said.
His comments follow the arrest of three individuals who were allegedly operating drones over the EOCO headquarters for several minutes.
Dr Norman said authorities must take the incident seriously, stressing that the EOCO facility, as a security installation, should not be subjected to unauthorised surveillance.
He raised concerns that drones equipped with recording or listening devices could potentially capture official conversations taking place within the facility.
“You cannot go into the offices to listen to what they are saying unless the drones also come with a listening device. And that is what bothers me a lot, that you can eavesdrop on official conversation, official work,” he said.
Dr Norman described such conduct as “very close to treason” and insisted that the incident should not be treated lightly.
“This is totally unacceptable behaviour. No Ghanaian, a patriotic Ghanaian, should do that ever,” he added.
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