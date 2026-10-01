Torgbiga Wenya III opposes proposed elevation of 36 Anlo chiefs to Paramount status

The Dutor (Founder and Overlord) of the Anlo Dukor, Torgbiga Wenya III, has opposed a proposed elevation of the 36 settlements within the Anlo State to Paramountcies by the Awoamefia, Torgbi Sri III.

Torgbiga Wenya III, supported by the Council of Elders of the Loafe Clan, described the proposal as a clear attempt to undermine the established traditional authority structures governing the Anlo Kingdom.

His statement was issued in a communique signed by Fiator Ing. Etsey Gbekor, Secretary to the Loafe Clan Council of Elders, in response to an invitation letter dated 17th September 2026, reference no. ADC/AWS/2026/09/009, inviting selected community Chiefs for elevation to Paramount Chief status.

He asserted that the Awoamefia, Torgbi Sri III, does not possess the authority to elevate Chiefs to paramount status, arguing that such an action could disrupt the existing traditional structures of the Anlo Kingdom.

He further stated that, according to long-standing customs and history, the 36 settlements are already within established paramountcies.

“Under Anlo custom and tradition, you lack the authority to elevate any chief to the status of a paramount chief. All the designated chiefs are already serving under established paramountcies.”

“Your intended action is solely to create further confusion and division within the kingdom," he stressed.

Torgbiga Wenyah also accused certain elements responsible for handling the affairs of Torgbi Sri, who is currently unwell due to age and health issues, of initiating this agenda to serve their own narrow interests.

“The Council notes with grave concern your continued inability to effectively perform the functions of your office as Awoamefia of Anlo, due to your advanced age and declining health.”

“Consequently, your handlers have taken undue advantage of your infirmity to instigate unrest within the Anlo Kingdom through such actions," he added.

Torgbiga Wenyah III, therefore, directed the Awoamefia to cease any plans for the proposed elevation ceremony, as it risks causing chaos within the traditional structures of the Anlo Kingdom.

“By this letter, you are directed to halt any such attempt immediately. Should you proceed with this futile exercise, the Loafe clan will, in the coming days, formally withdraw Dutor Wenya’s customary authority from you and declare your office vacant," he warned.

He also recommended the nomination of a Regent to exercise the powers of the Awoamefia, in accordance with customary practice and precedent.

“Following this, the Loafe clan will invite the Royal Adzovia clan to nominate a regent to exercise the powers of your office pending the commencement of necessary customary rites.”

"You are reminded that when your predecessor, Torgbi Adeladza II, faced a similar situation where ill health incapacitated him, Torgbi Dzokoto Gligui VI, was appointed as Regent to carry out the duties of the Awoamefia temporarily," he concluded.

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