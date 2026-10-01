Drone flight over EOCO building could attract 30-year jail term – Security consultant

Audio By Carbonatix
Security consultant Dr Ishmael Norman has described the alleged unauthorised flying of drones over the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters as a serious security breach.
Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested after drones were allegedly flown over the EOCO facility in Accra, where former EOCO official Nana Agyei Baffuor was being questioned.
Dr Norman said security agencies must treat the incident seriously, particularly if the individuals did not have the necessary authorisation to operate the drones around the facility.
“Flying drones over an unauthorised structure, like a security agency building, is tantamount to 30 years of imprisonment,” he said in an interview on JoyNews The Pulse.
He argued that any breach of security protocols around a sensitive installation should have legal consequences if the allegations are established.
He described the development as “a very sad event” and questioned the motive behind flying drones over a security installation while an individual was undergoing questioning by investigators.
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