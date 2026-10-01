Baffour Awuah ready to cooperate fully with EOCO investigation – Bosome Freho MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, says his colleague, Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, is prepared to cooperate fully with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and has nothing to hide.
The development comes after EOCO moved to the office and residence of the Manhyia South MP to execute a search warrant secured from the High Court.
The MP is under investigation over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said that Mr Baffour Awuah voluntarily reported himself to EOCO to answer questions relating to the agency’s investigation.
"This morning we went to EOCO. Whatever it is that EOCO wants to invite him, they want to ask him; they should ask him. So we are here,” he said.
Mr Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said that after spending several hours at EOCO, officials proceeded to search Baffour Awuah’s office and later his residence. He said the MP had no objection to the searches and was ready for EOCO to complete whatever processes it considered necessary.
“We don't mind. If they are done with his residence, then they want to go to his office in Parliament. They can go to his office in Parliament. When they are done, whatever they want to do, Baffour has prepared himself. Let's deal with the issues,” he said.
The Bosome Freho MP challenged EOCO to establish the allegations it is investigating, including suspected money laundering and financial loss.
“Let's deal with the issues. So that we know whether they still have the case, or they can prove this money laundering, they can prove this financial loss, or whatsoever. They should come and show it,” he said.
Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh also defended Baffour Awuah’s conduct as a lawyer, saying his colleague had previously acted in his professional capacity and that any payments received for his legal work were made by a third party.
Latest Stories
-
Pentecost University to host international sustainability conference
5 minutes
-
Ampofo Ankrah did not collect World Cup visa money – Lawyer
15 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah to spend night in EOCO custody – Atta Akyea
17 minutes
-
Torgbiga Wenya III opposes proposed elevation of 36 Anlo chiefs to Paramount status
24 minutes
-
The strengthening El Niño and what it could mean for Ghana
28 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah formally charged with money laundering, loss of public funds – Lawyer
28 minutes
-
Drone flight over EOCO building could attract 30-year jail term – Security consultant
37 minutes
-
Flying drone over EOCO premises is strictly prohibited – Security consultant
37 minutes
-
SIC file was surrendered to client, EOCO has no reason to search Manhyia South MP’s firm – Atta Akyea
38 minutes
-
EOCO search of Baffour Awuah’s law firm raises confidentiality concerns – Atta Akyea
39 minutes
-
“I will never ignore an invitation from EOCO if I had received one” — Manhyia MP
40 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah ready to cooperate fully with EOCO investigation – Bosome Freho MP
1 hour
-
How a Ghanaian technology is helping fish farmers detect hidden threats before fish die
1 hour
-
AI tool helps Ghanaian farmers identify crop threats from field observations
1 hour
-
NEIP: Designing a Ghana Startup Agency that builds enterprises, not programmes
1 hour